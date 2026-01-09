This weekend: Visit the 17th Annual Orlando Home & Garden Show

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a Central Floridian looking for ideas on home or garden design, you’re in luck.

This weekend marks the 17th Annual Orlando Home & Garden Show.

The event is free and runs from Friday, Jan. 9 to Sunday, Jan. 11 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The family-friendly event offers homeowners a chance to get expert advice and partake in hands-on opportunities with builders and designers.

The expo will feature products and ideas for kitchens, baths, outdoor living, pools & spas, and more.

Show hours are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 9: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be held in convention center’s North Concourse, Hall A1, located at 9400 Universal Boulevard in Orlando.

For more information about what you can see and do at the 17th Annual Orlando Home & Garden Show, as well as parking costs, click HERE.

