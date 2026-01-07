Thousands of runners prepare for Disney Marathon Weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney Marathon Weekend is nearly here as racers pick up their gear ahead of Thursday’s first event.

The Walt Disney World 5K is set to kick off at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

It will feature a 3.1-mile route through the resort, attracting runners from around the world.

Following the 5K, the main event, the Walt Disney World Marathon, is scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 a.m.

The sold-out marathon weekend showcases the growing popularity of running events within the Disney community.

