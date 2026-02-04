Three men indicted in premeditated, gang-motivated Kissimmee homicide

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County grand jury has indicted three men for the 2024 gang-motivated killing of a 20-year-old man in Kissimmee.

The case began on Nov. 15, 2024, when deputies responded to a reported traffic crash at 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Greenup Street and Smith Street. Upon arrival, they discovered 20-year-old Kashorn Armand dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a Range Rover. Detectives determined the shooting was a premeditated murder linked to organized gang activity.

Through further investigation, detectives later identified the three suspects as 18-year-old Ta’Shard Smith, 18-year-old Sincere McKenzie, and 21-year-old Cornelius Walls. Both Smith and McKenzie were juveniles at the time of the shooting in 2024.

The investigation involved the OCSO’s homicide and forensic units, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Crime Laboratory Analysts and Forensic Division. The medical examiner’s office took custody of Armand’s remains and later ruled the death a homicide. Assistant state attorneys presented the findings to a grand jury in January 2026.

The jury indicted all three suspects for their roles in the killing and issued arrest warrants for the suspects. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted local detectives in locating Smith, who remained at large following the indictments. He was apprehended and booked into the Osceola County jail on Feb. 3. Walls and McKenzie were served with their homicide warrants while already being held in separate state correction facilities for unrelated matters.

