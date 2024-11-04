Today: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop in Central Florida on Monday.

The governor plans to hold a news conference in Orlando at 2 p.m.

DeSantis will be speaking at Iglesia Fuente de Agua Viva on South John Young Parkway.

He’ll be joined by Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris and Florida Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Wilson.

