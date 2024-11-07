Local

Today: SpaceX set to launch rocket from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday FILE IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on launch pad

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The rocket will lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with another batch of Starlink satellites in tow.

After making their way into low-Earth orbit, the satellites will help expand the company’s internet network.

READ: Hurricane Rafael remains a powerful Cat. 2 storm in Gulf after making landfall in Cuba

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:13 p.m.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live here and also on Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


WFTV Home page collection /news/local stories

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read