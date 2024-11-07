Today: SpaceX set to launch rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday.

The rocket will lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with another batch of Starlink satellites in tow.

After making their way into low-Earth orbit, the satellites will help expand the company’s internet network.

READ: Hurricane Rafael remains a powerful Cat. 2 storm in Gulf after making landfall in Cuba

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:13 p.m.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live here and also on Channel 9.

Standing down from tonight’s @Starlink launch from pad 40 in Florida. Now targeting Thursday, November 7 → https://t.co/gDM2KZhykU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 7, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group