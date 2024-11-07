Today: SpaceX set to launch rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The rocket will lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with another batch of Starlink satellites in tow.
After making their way into low-Earth orbit, the satellites will help expand the company’s internet network.
READ: Hurricane Rafael remains a powerful Cat. 2 storm in Gulf after making landfall in Cuba
Liftoff is scheduled for 3:13 p.m.
When the launch happens, you can watch it live here and also on Channel 9.
Standing down from tonight’s @Starlink launch from pad 40 in Florida. Now targeting Thursday, November 7 → https://t.co/gDM2KZhykU— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 7, 2024
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group