Traffic halted on State Route 434 due to collision downing power line

LONGWOOD, Fla. — State Route 434 is shut down near Raymond Avenue following a collision and a downed power line.

The incident was reported on Feb. 15, 2026, near the intersection of Raymond Avenue.

The collision brought down a power line, necessitating the closure of all travel lanes.

The reporting source requested patience and understanding from the public while crews work to clear the scene and resolve the issue.

Duke Energy is en route to the scene to address the downed line and resolve the issue.

