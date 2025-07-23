Troopers arrest a suspect who fled the scene of a crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a suspect after he fled the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to FHP, troopers pursued 23-year-old Diego Cardenas-Osorio, who was wanted on a felony warrant.

The chase ended on Datura Drive and Nela Avenue after Osorio crashed into a fence and fled the scene on foot, leaving a female passenger in the vehicle.

Troopers later located Osorio, arrested him, and booked him in the Orange County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

