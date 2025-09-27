Tropical storm watches issued for coastal Brevard and Volusia Counties

BREVARD COUNTY/VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A tropical storm watch has been issued for coastal Brevard and Volusia counties.

We now have Tropical Depression 9 moving through the Caribbean and will enter the Bahamas over the next 12 hours.

We will begin to see impacts on our coastlines starting off tomorrow in the afternoon and lasting until the early morning hours on Monday.

A tropical storm watch is issued when tropical storm conditions are projected to reach an area within 48 hours. This is different from a tropical storm warning which means the same thing within 36 hours instead.

The main impacts we will see along our coast will be waves 6 to 10 ft. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible for the inland areas.

This will not be a big rain maker for us even along our coast. We could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday morning.

We will continue to monitor tropical depression 9 as it is projected to become Tropical Storm Imelda by the end of the weekend.

