Tropicana could file for bankruptcy amid financial crisis, orange production downturn

BREDENTON, Fla. — A company best known for orange juice faces a financial crisis and could be headed for bankruptcy.

Tropicana Brands Group has seen sales and profits go downhill in recent years.

The company was founded in Bradenton, Florida in 1947.

They blame higher prices, competition, and shifting consumer trends.

The company is also facing shortages after hurricanes in Florida.

The Department of Agriculture expects this year’s orange production to be the lowest in 88 years.

