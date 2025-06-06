Tropicana Field repairs move forward 8 months after hurricane damage

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An iconic baseball stadium in Florida is one step closer to being fixed.

It’s been about 8 months since Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off of Tropicana Field in Saint Pete.

Local leaders just approved additional funding for repairs.

Those funds will be used to clean up the stadium, repair its metal panels, and provide on-site security.

Some people are pushing back against this funding, but city leaders say they’re contractually obligated to fix the stadium.

