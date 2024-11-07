Tropics Update: Hurricane Rafael impacting Cuba as it moves towards the Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Rafael continues to move westward across the southern Gulf of Mexico after impacting portions of Cuba Wednesday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Rafael remains a Category 2 storm, with winds of 105 mph.
The hurricane will continue to move west and is expected to remain a Cat 2 storm before weakening this weekend.
The latest track has Rafael moving into the Bay of Campeche next week.
Rafael’s long-term movement remains uncertain, but the storm will continue to move away from Florida.
Rafael became a major hurricane Wednesday before slamming ashore along the southern coast of Cuba with winds of 115 mph.
A second area near the Lesser Antilles could be organized later in the week, but that complex has a low chance of developing into a tropical system.
Read: Hurricanes add pressure to Tijuana Flats’ bankruptcy progress
Read: SpaceX launches rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying more Starlink satellites
Read: ‘We had to let him go’: Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever Ben dies after cancer diagnosis
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group