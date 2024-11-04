Tropics Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone eighteen expected to be Cat 1 by Wednesday

, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen continues to organize in the western Caribbean and is expected to be a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

At 10 pm Sunday, the system had winds of 35 mph and is trying to organize into a tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center declared the potential cyclone Sunday afternoon.

As it nears the southeastern Gulf, it is expected to become a tropical storm early Monday and a Cat 1 hurricane on Wednesday.

A Hurricane Watch continues for the Cayman Islands, with a Tropical Storm Warning being issued for Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Watches are possible for parts of the Florida Keys on Monday, and Hurricane Watches are becoming likely for western Cuba.

Tropics Update 10 p.m. 11/3/24 (WFTV)

The complex is expected to weaken as it moves north in the Gulf and will likely be near the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

While the system is expected to stay west of Central Florida, some impacts are possible including heavy rain and gusty winds.

There remains high uncertainty about the long-term direction of the system in the northern Gulf.

