Tupperware to close its headquarters, lay off 145 employees

Tupperware Brands Corp. will terminate operations at its Orlando headquarters, permanently close the facility at 14901 S. Orange Blossom Trail and lay off 145 employees effective Dec. 31.

Tupperware, which filed Sept. 17 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, notified the Florida Department of Commerce on Nov. 5 of the upcoming changes.

The notice said a group is expected to buy “certain assets of the company” and to extend job offers to some of the employees, “but details relating to such offers are not known at this time.”

