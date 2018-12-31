Two brothers hit by car during Santa Run have a long road to recovery

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two boys that were hit by a car while crossing the road to see Santa have a long road to recovery.
8-year-old Gregory and 11-year old Verdell were hit by a car Dec. 16 during the Indian Harbour Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Santa Run. It’s an annual tradition for kids to greet Santa, who arrives on a fire truck.
The brothers, whose last names have not been released, were airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.
A family friend told Channel 9 that Gregory was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.
But doctors are still worried about his brother Verdell, whose head and wrist were badly hurt.
“There’s a fractured wrist he’s working with a therapist to try to regain. But the biggest thing is the traumatic brain injury. We don’t know,” said Monica Jeffrey, a friend of the family.
Verdell is now being treated at Nemours Children’s Hospital.
Jeffrey said the community has been rallying around the family during the holiday season. A GoFundMe page that was set up to raise $10,000 has raised almost double that amount.
“The biggest thing we need to focus on is the family and the aftercare these boys are going to need,” Jeffrey said.
The driver who hit the boys stayed on the scene and has not been charged.
