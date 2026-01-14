Two semi-trucks collide in Osceola County fatal crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — At approximately 2:37 P.M., two semi-trucks collided on State Road 60 near Peavine Road, leading to a fatality.

The nature of the crash and the cause are still being determined by FHP and law enforcement officials.

The confirmed fatality is pending identification, meaning authorities are working to establish the identity of the individual involved. Troopers have not yet released additional details about the victim.

As a result of the crash, there is an ongoing traffic disruption on State Road 60.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

