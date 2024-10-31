Two suspects arrested after an argument led to a woman killed in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two suspects are arrested after an argument led to the murder of a woman Thursday morning in Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference Thursday morning explaining what had occurred earlier in the day.

According to Judd, the two suspects, Joshua Clark and Jose Coronado, met up Thursday off Levins Road near Mulberry.

The men had an argument, during which Coronado grabbed a gun from his vehicle as Clark retreated, Judd said.

Coronado’s gun discharged, hitting his 28-year-old girlfriend, Mary Dino, in the chest.

Coronado drove Dina to a house on Ryals Road where he told the people inside to take her to the hospital as he has warrants for his arrest and needed to leave, she would later die.

PCSO eventually found Coronado’s car about 20 miles away along U.S. 17 north of Fort Meade, where a pursuit began and they used a PIT maneuver and took him into custody.

Joshua Clark was later found and is in custody as well.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Here is the press conference from Sheriff Grady Judd:

