Two teens rescued after small boat capsizes in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Two teens were rescued by the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department after their boat capsized off the New Smyrna Beach coast Sunday afternoon.

According to the NSBFD Facebook page, the teens were successfully rescued by the United States Coast Guard and were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office and Volusia County Beach Safety assisted in the rescue.

