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Two victims hospitalized after Sanford barbershop shooting

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Sanford barbershop shooting (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a barbershop located at 3567 Orlando Drive.

When SPD arrived on the scene, they located a person with a gunshot wound and transported them to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was at another hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD believes the incident was isolated as the shooting remains under investigation.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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