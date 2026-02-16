Tyler Reddick wins 68th Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tyler Reddick passed Chase Elliott on the final lap and won the 68th Daytona 500 Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway.

Twenty five different drivers led the Daytona 500 on Sunday setting a new race record. Reddick only led one lap and it was the one that mattered to win Sunday’s sold out race.

Pure elation between @TylerReddick and Michael Jordan.



The No. 45 car wins the 68th Daytona 500 and delivers @23XIRacing its first win in the Great American race.



Wrapping up our reports from Victory Lane. pic.twitter.com/E8oD06yzMz — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) February 16, 2026

