Local

Tyler Reddick wins 68th Daytona 500

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tyler Reddick passed Chase Elliott on the final lap and won the 68th Daytona 500 Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway.

Twenty five different drivers led the Daytona 500 on Sunday setting a new race record. Reddick only led one lap and it was the one that mattered to win Sunday’s sold out race.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read