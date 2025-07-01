Typical afternoon storms Tuesday before front ushers in soggy holiday stretch

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another warm and muggy day in Central Florida.
Tuesday’s highs will reach the upper 80s, and in some spots, the lower 90s.
Late-day showers and storms are possible, especially in the eastern regions of the Channel 9 viewing area.
Rain will most likely occur from I-4 over toward the beaches, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.
Looking ahead: Wednesday through the end of the week, a front will dip southward and stall nearby. This will increase our rain and storm chances.
Heavy rain will be possible through this stretch. Severe Weather Center 9 will be monitoring rainfall in the coming days for potential minor flooding.
