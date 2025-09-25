UCF to honor late offensive line coach during Kansas State matchup

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida football team is mourning the loss of offensive line coach Shawn Clark as they prepare to honor him in their Big 12 opener against Kansas State.

Since Clark’s death, hundreds of tributes have been posted in his memory.

“From my standpoint, I just miss my friend,” said head coach Scott Frost during an emotional press conference. “I wasn’t around as long as I’ve been around some other people, but he just had an energy and a spirit about him and one of my favorite guys I’ve ever been around and coached with.”

The UCF football team will honor Clark by wearing a decal on the back of their helmets during Saturday’s game against Kansas State.

Clark died Sunday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue.

