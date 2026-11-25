ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of employees at Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort will join volunteers Saturday, Nov. 28, to package more than 500,000 meals for Central Florida families in need.

The event, held in partnership with Longwood-based U.S. Hunger, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. across nine hotels.

Employees, their friends and families, hotel guests and community members will work assembly-line style to package the meals, according to organizers.

Nine hotels participating

Meal-packing events will take place at:

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Hard Rock Hotel

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Universal Aventura Hotel

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn & Suites

Universal Terra Luna Resort

Universal Helios Grand Hotel

Continuing a longtime partnership

Loews Hotels said it has packaged more than 4.5 million meals during its 13-year partnership with U.S. Hunger.

The annual event is part of the hotel company’s Good Neighbor community outreach program. Meals packaged Saturday will be distributed to families in Central Florida, organizers said.

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