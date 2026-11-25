ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of employees at Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort will join volunteers Saturday, Nov. 28, to package more than 500,000 meals for Central Florida families in need.
The event, held in partnership with Longwood-based U.S. Hunger, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. across nine hotels.
Employees, their friends and families, hotel guests and community members will work assembly-line style to package the meals, according to organizers.
Nine hotels participating
Meal-packing events will take place at:
- Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
- Hard Rock Hotel
- Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
- Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort
- Universal Aventura Hotel
- Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn & Suites
- Universal Terra Luna Resort
- Universal Helios Grand Hotel
Continuing a longtime partnership
Loews Hotels said it has packaged more than 4.5 million meals during its 13-year partnership with U.S. Hunger.
The annual event is part of the hotel company’s Good Neighbor community outreach program. Meals packaged Saturday will be distributed to families in Central Florida, organizers said.
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