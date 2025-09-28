Universal settles lawsuit over alleged injuries on Epic Universe coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to Orange County court records, a lawsuit against Universal City Development Partners Ltd., claiming negligence related to injuries a woman sustained while riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal Epic Universe, was settled just days after it was filed.

The complaint, which sought damages exceeding $50,000, stemmed from an incident on April 30, when Sandi Streets rode the coaster.

Streets said she was invited to Universal’s Epic Universe theme park just a few weeks before it officially opened to the public in May and went on the dual-launch coaster, which reaches speeds up to 62 mph (100 kph). On the ride, her head shook violently and slammed into her seat’s headrest, giving her permanent injuries, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Streets has suffered disability, medical care expenses, loss of the ability to work and an exacerbation of a preexisting condition since going on the ride. Her attorney, Nicholas Spetsas, didn’t immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking further details on her injuries.

The lawsuit comes as an investigation is underway into a man’s death after he rode Stardust Racers on Sept. 17.

Channel 9 has contacted both law firms but has not heard back.

