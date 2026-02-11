‘Unpaid toll’ scams are making a comeback, and they’re trickier than ever

FLORIDA — Law enforcement and highway administration leaders are sounding the alarm after a sudden resurgence in “unpaid toll” scam text messages, which annoyed cell phone users with constant pings in early 2025 and cost consumers millions of dollars.

The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) said over the past two weeks, more than 400 fake websites have been created to try to trick drivers into paying phony unpaid tolls.

19 states are being targeted as part of this effort, including Florida.

One Winter Springs woman, Adrienne Jones, posted a picture of the text message she received to Facebook, showing a warning about a mis-named Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

However, the name was close enough to the real agency and, unlike the text messages sent in 2025, the link worked without the need to copy and paste it into a web browser. The phone number was also based in the United States and the text message didn’t mention EZ-Pass, which Floridians do not use.

It also warned about an unpaid parking ticket, rather than a toll.

“Pretty sure they’re going to put a ticket on my car,” Jones said. “We have to go through rigorous scam alerts [for my work], and I just know that there are… people out there that are going to fall for stuff like that.”

She wasn’t alone.

“I got a couple of the same exact one,” Kevin Boland said in downtown Winter Springs Wednesday afternoon. “I appreciate getting the word out.”

Despite many people knowing what to look for – including strange or international phone numbers – text scams are still a big business.

In an interview with his school, University of Virginia professor Chris Mauer estimated scam text messages cost consumers $470 million in 2024.

IBTTA leaders published the following reminders for consumers:

Toll agencies never seek immediate payment or urgent actions via text message. Drivers should always contact toll agency customer services independently and directly and not rely on third-party text messages. Never click on a link in text message and never offer personal or financial information through unsolicited messages. Individuals who receive unsolicited text messages should delete them without clicking on any links. Secure personal information and financial accounts if any links were clicked and dispute any unfamiliar charges.

