Unseasonably warm weather to persist in Central Florida before cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s winter heat wave is expected to continue through Thursday, bringing unseasonably warm weather to the region.

Skies will remain partly cloudy on Wednesday as afternoon highs reach the mid-80s.

Despite the upcoming chance for rain, an ongoing drought continues to increase the fire threat across the area.

The current heat wave will intensify late in the week before a cold front arrives on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to climb even higher on Friday and Saturday before the weather pattern shifts.

Rain is absent from the forecast until Sunday, when a new weather front is scheduled to arrive in the region.

Conditions will turn dry and windy following the passage of the front on Sunday.

This shift will bring a return of cooler temperatures to Central Florida after several days of record or near-record warmth.

The cooling trend will begin in earnest on Sunday night.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 30s and low 40s.

High temperatures during the early part of next week will likely remain in the 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday is forecast to be the coldest morning of the week.

Many areas throughout Central Florida are likely to see frost as temperatures bottom out.

