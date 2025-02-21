Veteran, co-founder of popular dog bars in Orlando, Tampa dies in Philippines plane crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — From Orlando to Tampa, people are mourning the death of a local veteran.

Trevor Tackett co-founded Pups Pub, located in Orlando and Tampa.

Tackett died last Thursday, Feb. 6, after a plane he was on crashed in the Philippines.

Pups Pub said Tackett was serving his country on the plan that the Pentagon contracted.

Three others also lost their lives in the plane crash.

His coworkers said Tackett also co-founded the Pups Pub Veterans program, which is “dedicated to helping fellow veterans.”

The cause of the plane crash is under investigation.

Pups Pub is asking people to donate in Tackett’s memory to K9s for Warriors in Trevor’s name.

