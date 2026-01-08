Volusia County to convert flood-prone homes into retention pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders are taking action to improve conditions in a flood-prone area.

County leaders are planning to add retention ponds on Orange Camp Road to help relieve flooding.

The county is purchasing two homes on the road that have historically been hit hardest by severe weather.

The county will pay $100,000 more than the current value for the homes in an effort to use the land for the retention ponds.

The addition of retention ponds is part of Volusia County’s strategy to manage persistent flooding issues in the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group