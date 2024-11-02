Volusia County offers free rides for voters on Election Day

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is helping registered voters who need help getting to the polls on Election Day.

The county’s Transit Service Division will offer free rides on Nov. 5.

The rides will be through Votran fixed-route, Votran Gold and VoRide services.

This will help reduce the transportation and financial obstacles some residents may experience heading to their polling sites.

Read: Amendment 4: Abortion rights in Florida

Votran fixed-route riders must present their valid Volusia County Voter Registration Card for the free ride.

Buses will not make direct stops unless polling locations are on the regular route.

County officials urge voters to check for the closest bus stop.

Read: Amendment 1: How voters can decide if school board members will be elected

Votran Gold Service helps disabled residents by providing free rides to polling sites.

Riders should schedule their rides no later than Monday, Nov. 4, at noon by calling 386-322-5100.

Votran Gold Service riders should also show their voter registration card.

Read: Florida’s six constitutional amendments on the November ballot, explained

VoRide is a rideshare service in DeBary, DeLand, Deltona and Orange City. It will provide free roundtrip rides to the polls in its service zones.

Riders must show their voter registration card to the driver after the promotional code is announced on Monday, Nov. 4.

For more information about the initiative or travel information, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group