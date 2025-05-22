Volusia County Schools deploys new gun detection AI

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to improve school safety, Volusia County Schools is deploying a new artificial intelligence platform for detecting guns.

The new software is called ZeroEyes. It will work by layering onto the schools’ current digital cameras. If a gun is detected, the video will be fed back to the company’s operations center, which is staffed by military and law enforcement veterans.

The county says this will add another critical layer of protection.

“Our goal is to be a trailblazer for school safety in Florida,” Volusia County Schools Superintendent Carmen Balgobin said in a news release. “After seeing the Daytona Beach Police Department’s success with ZeroEyes, we conducted a thorough evaluation of the technology. We began piloting it in a few of our schools and quickly recognized the critical value it provides. We want our students to focus on learning, building friendships, and preparing for their futures, rather than worrying about their safety.”

