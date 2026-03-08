DeLand woman assaulted with box cutter, gun by man known as ‘Bando’

DELAND, Fla. — A woman in DeLand received medical treatment for injuries on Sunday morning following an alleged assault by a man who used a box cutter and threatened her with a firearm.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies arrested 22-year-old Amarion Franklin in relation to the incident.

The victim told investigators she recognized Franklin by the nickname “Bando.” She also provided deputies with video footage of the suspect’s vehicle, which helped with the investigation.

The incident on South Florida Avenue involved Franklin injuring the woman with a box cutter and pointing a firearm at her, according to Volusia County deputies.

After his arrest, Franklin was taken to the local detention center. He is now being held at the Volusia County Jail.

