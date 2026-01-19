Fire crews successfully extract two from flipped vehicle in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Last night, the DeLand Fire Department responded to a vehicle that had flipped over, rescuing the occupants without requiring medical transport.

Emergency crews, including Volusia County Fire Rescue, Sheriff’s Department, and Florida Highway Patrol, arrived quickly. The extraction was successful, so no medical transport was needed.

The incident last night prompted swift response from local agencies, with the DeLand Fire Department and others demonstrating teamwork. Their quick and efficient response helped reduce potential injuries to the vehicle’s occupants.

The extraction was successfully completed, and firefighters were pleased to report that no individuals required medical transportation subsequently.

