Local ex-teacher and police officer re-arrested on new drug warrants, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A former Daytona Beach police officer and Volusia County Public School educator was detained yesterday after new felony drug warrants were issued. Deputies confirm she is currently held without bail on these new charges.

Amber Williamson was first arrested for drug trafficking involving fentanyl and methamphetamine. She was later released from custody by a judge before new warrants were issued.

The warrants leading to the arrest were issued in Port Orange. After serving these warrants, Williamson was taken back into custody and is now held without bond.

Volusia County deputies say that Williamson previously worked as a police officer with the Daytona Beach Police Department. She was facing initial trafficking charges since her first arrest, but the judge granted her release.

