Mary S. Harrell Museum in New Smyrna hosts the 33rd Black Heritage Festival

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The Mary S Harrell Black Heritage Museum invites everyone to join its Black Heritage Festival and Kwanzaa celebrations in New Smyrna Beach, featuring music, art, and festivities to unite and inspire community pride.

The museum is located at 314 N. Duss St. in Florida, at the corner of North Duss and Mary Streets.

Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum In 2008, the State of Florida Division of Historical Resources presented an official State Historical Marker documenting the historical presence of the Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum. (JON GALED)

The Black Heritage Festival is the museum’s signature event, featuring music, food, and arts-and-craft vendors. It aims to celebrate community heritage through art and music.

Alongside the festival, the museum also hosts a warm and lively Kwanzaa celebration. The evening is filled with cherished traditions, engaging storytelling, and a sense of unity that beautifully honors African culture.

The museum has opened its vendor application process for upcoming events. Organizations can also contact the museum to discuss sponsorship and advertising opportunities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group