New Smyrna Beach awoke to rain and wet roads flooded by noon

NEW SMYRNA NEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach experienced unexpected flooding on Friday morning, covering roads and causing several vehicles to be towed.

South Atlantic Avenue from 11th to 18th Street was flooded, causing multiple cars to get stuck and requiring towing services.

“I was like Wow,” said Toni Spears, a resident of New Smyrna Beach.

“Normally, we see this with a tropical storm or hurricane. But, typically, we aren’t flooded this far down.”

Several side roads in New Smyrna Beach were also covered with water, and ocean water reached the sand on the beach. Local authorities reported that flooded streets and cars getting stuck were their biggest issues, although they did not receive many emergency calls.

Bob Brightman, who has lived in New Smyrna Beach for over 30 years, expressed surprise at the flooding. “This is a little unusual because we normally only get this if there’s a hurricane,” he said.

