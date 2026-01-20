New Smyrna Beach tax collector expands driver’s license services after more than a decade

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The Office of Will Roberts, Tax Collector, is excited to expand driver’s license services in New Smyrna Beach, bringing new convenience to residents after more than ten years without this service in Southeast Volusia County.

This change ensures that all six branches serve as a single location for both motor vehicle and driver’s license services. This expansion at the New Smyrna Beach branch makes it more convenient for residents to handle important business closer to home, saving time on travel and making it easier to access services.

The New Smyrna Beach branch at 124 N. Riverside Drive is the smallest of the six locations and requires appointments for driver’s license services. However, driver’s license testing is not offered here.

Previously, residents of Southeast Volusia were required to travel to South Daytona or Orange City to obtain driver’s license services following the state’s closure of the local office over 10 years ago.

In addition to expanding driver license services, the Volusia County Tax Collector has made it even easier for residents by launching new self-serve kiosks for tag renewals at four locations across Volusia County, including one at the Edgewater Publix.

These kiosks offer a simple, convenient way for residents to renew their vehicle registrations without visiting an office.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, residents are encouraged to visit here.

