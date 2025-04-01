Officers say fleeing driver is in stable condition after New Smyrna Beach crash

NEW SYMRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department says that a fleeing suspect, identified as Boyd Cosner, is in stable condition at the hospital after closing down State Road 44 at the South Causeway bridge in New Smyrna Beach yesterday in an attempt to flee the cops.

Deputies say Cosner attempted to flee from them before crashing into multiple vehicles on the bridge. Channel 9 could not provide the suspect’s mugshot at this time because he is still currently in the hospital. All charges are currently from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, as he remains in their custody.

Cosner received two traffic citations from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department for careless driving and a seatbelt violation. At the time of the crash, The suspect and another driver were seriously injured. However, The other woman who was transported to the hospital has already been discharged.

The Sheriff’s office confirms that Boyd will face fleeing and alluding charges.

Deputies say that they initially followed Cosner due to his reckless driving but decided to stop after he continued up the bridge, swerving in and out of lanes in both directions.

Channel 9′s Demie Johnson will have additional updates and information to report on the crash suspect as we receive additional details.

Related Articles

Read: Fleeing vehicle crash blocks traffic in New Smyrna Beach, deputies say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group