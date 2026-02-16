Police investigate shooting at Newport Sound Apartments

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department reports that a suspect is in custody following a shooting on S. Myrtle Ave on Monday morning. No injuries or hits by gunfire were reported during the incident.

Officers responded to the area on Feb. 16 and arrested the suspect at the Newport Sound Apartments. The department confirmed the individual was taken into custody safely.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is currently investigating at the Newport Sound Apartment Complex. Officers stayed on the scene all morning after the arrest.

Authorities reassured the community about safety following reports of gunfire. Police confirmed that there is currently no threat to the public.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.

