State Road 528 reopened after jack-knifed semi-truck incident near I-95

COCOA, Fla. — Traffic is moving again on the westbound lanes of State Road 528 after a jack-knifed semi-truck blocked the highway Monday morning. The incident occurred near the exit for Interstate 95 in Cocoa, causing traffic to back up for several miles.

Brevard County firefighters responded to the scene, where all lanes were initially blocked. While crews worked to clear the vehicle, some drivers were able to use the right shoulder to navigate around the blockage.

Traffic cameras captured the tractor-trailer blocking the roadway during the morning commute. Before the lanes were cleared, officials advised travelers to use State Road 520 as an alternate route to avoid the multi-mile backup.

Information regarding possible injuries or whether other vehicles were involved in the collision has not been confirmed. State troopers were contacted for details on the cause of the accident and the condition of those involved.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group