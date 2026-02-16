Surveillance footage captures suspects targeting vehicles in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department advises Victoria Hills residents to stay alert after surveillance footage revealed multiple suspects trying to break into cars on February 14. The footage from early Saturday shows several people moving around the neighborhood and testing car door handles.

Police say that the security camera footage showed the suspects inspecting multiple vehicles to find unlocked ones.

The DeLand Police Department wants to remind everyone that most vehicle burglaries occur when cars are left unlocked, making them easier for thieves to target.

Safety Tips

After the incident, local authorities issued safety precautions to prevent additional thefts in the community. To protect your vehicle, it’s advisable to lock your doors, even if you’re only stepping away briefly.

Police recommended residents remove all valuables from their vehicles to prevent theft. Items like phones, tablets, and GPS devices should not be left in plain sight.

Officials emphasized the need to keep purses, wallets, firearms, packages, and jewelry out of view.

For items that need to stay in the vehicle, the department advises locking them in the trunk before reaching a destination.

The department also recommends that homeowners consider installing security lighting to help keep everyone safe. Putting up motion-activated lights around driveways and parking areas can effectively discourage unwanted visitors and help make the neighborhood feel safer at night.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group