Teens in Volusia County are offered new way to comply with Florida’s driving law

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Teens in Volusia County can now take a new online driver’s education course to meet a recent state law that requires completing a course before getting a learner’s permit.

The law requires teens aged 15 to 17 to complete a driver’s education course before getting a permit. This is part of a larger effort to lower teen crash rates, as young drivers have been involved in fatal crashes at higher-than-average rates.

“The reason for the change, really, I believe, is that, you know, driver’s education is all about transportation and public safety. And the better that we can educate our young drivers, the safer our roads will be,” said Florida Safety Council Executive Director Christopher Earl.

The new driver’s education course is open to all Volusia County students aged 14 and a half or older. It covers four hours of education on drugs and alcohol, traffic laws and includes a substance abuse exam.

Previously, all new drivers in Florida had to complete a four-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course. The new requirement is a six-hour, instructor-led course that can be taken online or in person.

Adults aged 18 and over still only need to complete the four-hour TLSAE course if they have never held a license before. Teens moving to Florida with an out-of-state license are exempt from the new course requirement.

Pasco County tax collector Mike Fasano voiced concerns about the state’s unclear guidance on where and how teens can take the new course, expecting confusion as the law comes into effect.

With this new law, Florida is working hard to make our roads safer by making sure young drivers get a thorough education before they start driving.

