Volusia County’s Marine Science Center reopening after $4.2M Renovation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s Marine Science Center will reopen on June 24, after a nine-month, $4.2 million renovation that began in 2024.

The renovated facility showcases improved marine exhibits, larger educational spaces, and upgraded visitor activities to foster comprehension of marine ecosystems.

New highlights include the John Crisp Artificial Reef Exhibit showcasing Volusia County’s artificial reef program benefits; a living shoreline exhibit; and a coral lab providing research opportunities for students.

The center expanded with a 1,500-square-foot education building, an aquarium quarantine deck for new fish, and enhancements to the parking area and main building to improve visitor flow.

Admission fees are $7 for seniors (50+), $8 for adults (13+), $5 for youth (3–12), and free for kids under 2.

