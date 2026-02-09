ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures in Central Florida are expected to reach the low 80s by Wednesday as a warming trend moves through the region.

Dry air will be the primary factor driving the temperature increase during the work week.

High temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and minimal cloud development expected until Friday.

Overnight temperatures will fluctuate throughout the week.

Lows are expected to fall into the upper 40s at the coldest point between Monday night and Saturday morning.

This consistent warming trend is projected to continue through Friday afternoon before a change in the weather pattern begins over the weekend.

A cold front is expected to move into the region on Saturday morning.

Current projections indicate the front will not be a significant rain producer. However, some locations may receive up to a quarter of an inch of rain between Saturday morning and Saturday evening.

Warming trend to bring sunshine and dry air to Central Florida (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group