WATCH: Deer found trapped inside Orange County home after crashing through window

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County recently had to wrangle a wild suspect.

Orange County deputies were called to a home after a deer crashed through a living room window.

The scared animal ended up trapped in the home’s living room.

Body camera footage documented the deputies’ efforts to wrangle the animal inside the residence.

The deer was eventually brought under control and safely released back into the woods.

