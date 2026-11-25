DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Beginning Nov. 26, the city will temporarily change the disinfectant used in its water treatment process from chloramines to free chlorine as part of routine system maintenance.

City officials said the annual procedure helps maintain drinking water quality and keeps the water supply free of harmful microorganisms. The water will remain safe to drink and use during the treatment period.

Some customers, including residents in South Daytona, may notice a stronger chlorine taste or odor for several weeks. The city plans to switch back to chloramines on Dec. 26.

To reduce chlorine taste or odor, residents can run tap water for several minutes before use, refrigerate water in an open pitcher for several hours, or add a slice of citrus fruit or cucumber and allow it to sit before drinking.

Residents with questions can contact the Water Department at 386-671-8815 or 386-671-8009

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