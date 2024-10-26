ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a great start to the weekend across the Central Florida area, and the nice weather will continue into Saturday night and Sunday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Expect just a few clouds tonight with dry conditions.
There will be some patchy fog possible northwest of Interstate 4, with lows in the mid-60s.
Read: Looking to vote early? Here’s where you can go
Sunday will feature more cloud cover, but the dry weather will continue across the region. Temps on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.
Even more cloud cover is expected for Monday, along with a few isolated showers. It will turn breezy as well, with highs in the low 80s.
Read: Weekend remains beautiful, with a chance rain next week
Daily rain chances will continue for much of next week, but a washout is not anticipated. Temps will stay in the low 80s.
Right now, Halloween looks somewhat pleasant, with a stray shower possible and temps for Trick-or-Treating falling into the 70s.
Read: Winners of 3rd Annual Florida Space Art Contest announced
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group