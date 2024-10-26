Weekend remains beautiful, with a chance rain next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a great start to the weekend across the Central Florida area, and the nice weather will continue into Saturday night and Sunday.

Expect just a few clouds tonight with dry conditions.

There will be some patchy fog possible northwest of Interstate 4, with lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday will feature more cloud cover, but the dry weather will continue across the region. Temps on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Even more cloud cover is expected for Monday, along with a few isolated showers. It will turn breezy as well, with highs in the low 80s.

Daily rain chances will continue for much of next week, but a washout is not anticipated. Temps will stay in the low 80s.

Right now, Halloween looks somewhat pleasant, with a stray shower possible and temps for Trick-or-Treating falling into the 70s.

