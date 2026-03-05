Wekiva High School hosts inaugural culinary event with professional chefs

APOPKA, Fla. — 50 Wekiva High School students teamed up with professional chefs from across Central Florida to host the school’s first “Taste of Wekiva” culinary event.

The collaboration allowed students to work alongside industry experts to create an immersive tasting experience for the community.

School officials said the event was designed to showcase student talent while providing practical experience that can be applied after graduation.

This marks the first culinary experience of this scale hosted by the high school.

The students worked directly with some of the region’s top chefs to prepare and serve dishes for the tasting.

This collaboration allowed the students to observe and participate in professional-grade food preparation and service.

The event was intended to bridge the gap between classroom instruction and the demands of the professional hospitality industry.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group