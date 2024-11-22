Why Minecraft’s real-life attraction with ride, more may land in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Merlin Entertainments, a company known for its themed attractions, has partnered with Microsoft-owned Mojang Studios, the creators of the popular video game Minecraft, to develop real-life Minecraft experiences in locations around the world, according to a Nov. 19 news release.

The partnership will include attractions such as rides, themed accommodations and retail experiences that allow fans to immerse themselves in the game’s environments and characters.

Merlin and Microsoft executives have not yet revealed where the projects will be built, but have said the locations will be in the United Kingdom and United States and debut in 2026 and 2027. Merlin Entertainments, which is based in the U.K., plans to invest over $110 million in the initial two locations.

