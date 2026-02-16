Wildfires burn across several Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wildfires burned properties across four Central Florida counties Sunday, leading to evacuations in Osceola County and the shutdown of I-95 in Volusia County.

Firefighters remained on the scene Monday morning as they prepared for a dry and potentially busy week.

The recent fires have contributed to the more than 21,000 acres that have burned across Florida in the first 46 days of the year.

In response to the increasing fire activity, several local governments have enacted burn bans to protect residential properties.

Six Central Florida counties, Orange, Sumter, Marion, Brevard, Flagler, and Polk, are now prohibiting outdoor burns.

In Osceola County, a column of smoke sent soot high into the air on Sunday as flames destroyed half of a nursery. The fire also forced the evacuation of nearby properties.

Firefighters in Volusia County responded to flames that forced the shutdown of I-95.

The fire reached a campground where 20 stored cars were burned.

Officials also reported fire activity in Sumter and Flagler counties, as well as the Clermont area, on Saturday.

Despite the damage across the four counties, no injuries have been reported in any of the fires.

Crews are expected to remain at fire scenes for several days to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Officials anticipate a dry and potentially busy week for firefighters across the region.

©2026 Cox Media Group