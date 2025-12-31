Wildwood Soup Kitchen exceeds fundraising goal to improve community support

WILDWOOD, Fla. — The Wildwood Soup Kitchen exceeded its fundraising goal, raising $1.5 million to purchase a new kitchen after receiving a $750,000 donation.

The non-profit kitchen, which has been operating out of the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, will be able to serve the community six days a week instead of three with the new facility.

The Wildwood Soup Kitchen’s previous operations were limited by the constraints of their church location, only serving three days a week to meet the rising demand for meals in Sumter County.

With the new building, kitchen officials anticipate expanding their outreach significantly, catering to more residents in need.

This change will directly impact the number of meals provided and enhance the support for local families facing food insecurity.

The Wildwood Soup Kitchen is set to begin renovations as soon as the additional funds are secured.

