Winter Park considers ordinance to regulate protests near library and events center

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park is contemplating an ordinance to restrict protests in the vicinity of its library and events center.

The proposed ordinance seeks to specify the acceptable times and locations for protests, ensuring they do not disrupt events like weddings at these venues.

The city council meeting included a discussion on the ordinance, with officials stressing the importance of balancing free speech rights with the city’s goal of keeping events peaceful.

Winter Park’s library and events center are popular spots for gatherings, so the city needs to manage activities that might interfere with these events.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group